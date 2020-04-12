Locals put 3D printing technology to work in fight against virus

Brandon Cone made his first 3D printed project, a simple keychain, more than a decade ago. Today, his 3D printers are proving to be a key in a chain of local efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
Welcome to the spring of 2020, where people in Gillette are following the examples of many others throughout the nation to help health care providers whose personal protective equipment is in short supply.
It is one example of how home-based technology is being used to supplement high-tech efforts as the nation fights the new coronavirus.
A 3D solution
Cone is a career and technical education instructor at Campbell County High School who brought five 3D printers home from CCHS and set up a small manufacturing center in a back room.
While working from home, he’s been cranking out two products to aid health care workers in the region: face shields and ear savers.
“I figure I can’t go up to the hospital and help, but I can do things to help those people,” Cone said. “It’s a skill that I have — to make things and make them work — and I enjoy giving back.”
The face shield is like a window that keeps health care providers protected from disease while allowing them to see clearly. The ear savers are plastic strips that connect to the elastic on face masks so as to not cut into the backs of people’s ears.
Cone produces them with surplus filament (plastic material used for 3D printing) and donates them to medical professionals and organizations in need.
“It’s been an adventure, that’s for sure, and I don’t think we’re done yet,” Cone said. “I ordered a bunch more material, and once that gets here I’ll have enough to do a lot.”
Cone said Thursday morning that he’s so far produced about 175 face shields and about 100 ear savers with fewer than 10 spools of filament. He has ordered 25 more spools.
“I’ll just start stockpiling, and then when there’s a need I can put them in a box and ship them wherever I need to,” he said.
A magic machine
A 3D printer works by layering material over and over again until it becomes a product. The printer reads the G-Code, like a blueprint the machine follows to lay out the filament.
It is not rocket science by any means. Local second graders design and print out nametags with 3D printers. But the printers can make virtually any design that can fit in the print area, from a nametag to high-tech medical equipment.
For the face shields, Cone mostly uses a design created by Prusa, the same company that manufactures the 3D printers he uses. Prusa’s design is verified by the Czech Ministry of Health and is free to use for makers if they don’t profit off the sale of them, Cone said.
It takes his 3D printer three hours to make the parts for one Prusa face shield and four hours to make a batch of eight ear savers, Cone said.
Cone first gave a shipment of 40 face shields to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital, then a local radiologic technologist at Campbell County Health asked for a bunch for herself and her coworkers, he said.
Cone also has worked with Spencer Kuzara, the vice president of Sheridan’s Phorge Makerspace.
Kuzara gave Cone the clear plastic to make the face shields that attach to the masks, Cone said.
Kuzara, Cone, other makerspaces and people with access and skills to run a 3D printer plan to make as much 3D-printed supplies as needed, they said.
“The goal, first and foremost of course, is to provide hospitals with the personal protection equipment that they’re lacking,” Kuzara said. “Granted, we don’t want to produce a bunch of extra. We do take orders and try and fulfill those orders. And so we work pretty closely with hospitals in our region.”
Kuzara said he also is looking into trying to make surgical masks and gowns at his makerspace.
Vasilii Guma is another Gillette resident who is 3D printing products for medical staff. He runs two of his own 3D printers to create ear savers.
Guma posted on Facebook on Wednesday, asking if anybody would like some, and the post quickly became overrun with comments.
“I’m on Facebook and a lot of 3D printing groups, and I saw what other people are printing and (I saw) a lot of requests,” Guma said. “So, I’m like, ‘Ah, I can do that.’”
Guma said he also is considering making face shields, but has had trouble finding the clear plastic material that is not 3D printed.
Comfort is key
Campbell County Health radiologic technologist Cassie Linduska has used Cone’s ear savers and face shields while on the job.
Prior to having them, Linduska said she and her coworkers were using heavy and hard-to-see-out-of face shields from a hardware store.
Comfort is key in her profession, she said.
“We’ve found ourselves wearing them for an extended period of time, especially recently since we’ve gotten them, and we’ve found that they’re very comfortable,” Linduska said about the face shields. “The shape of them allows us to maneuver very easily in what we do and be able to adapt to our environment without really finding any type of limitations.”
She said the purpose of wearing a face shield is to fully protect a medical worker’s face while still seeing clearly and preserve the useful life of close face masks that are in very short supply in Gillette and around the country.
The ear savers have had rave reviews from many health care providers who have been frustrated by the uncomfortable face masks digging into the backs of ears and leaving red marks. They also can help increase the size of masks.
“Those have been asked for quite a bit,” Linduska said. “It’s definitely helped out my ears with those surgical masks, just because the ears tend to get a little bit tender.”
Dane Joslyn, community relations specialist at Campbell County Health, said that Gillette College’s Area 59 makerspace and the Campbell County School District are each planning to donate 400 ear savers to the hospital. The goal is to give every hospital employee his or her own 3D-printed set, she said.
“We greatly appreciate the community support in doing good for people on the front line,” Joslyn said.
Expanding the effort
At Area 59, Bowen Bell has been 3D printing gear for the hospital. Bell, a junior at CCHS, has been making ear savers and working on prototypes for face masks.
N95 respirator masks are in short supply, and 3D printed masks could be a solution if hospitals see a surge in patients.
But there are many problems associated with 3D printing a fully-functional surgical mask that performs like an N95.
“The layers in the 3D-printed plastic makes it that they’re very porous, so they absorb stuff easy, which isn’t good,” Bell said about the problems of printing an effective medical mask. “There is a way we can custom fit them to people, except we just need to measure every person’s face and then print a special mask for them.”
A Billings, Montana, group (Dr. Dusty Richardson, Spencer Zaugg and Colton Zaugg) created a 3D printer design for surgical masks that can be found at makethemasks.com, according to the Billings Clinic. But they have not been tested or approved by federal or state authorities, and they are not supposed to be used as a replacement for the standard N95.
Bell said Area 59 was working on using liquid resin in its printers instead of the normal filament to possibly improve the structure of the masks.
Paintbrush Elementary School technology facilitator Jami Howe brought her school’s 3D printer home and also started printing ear savers for the hospital. Many schools in the district have 3D printers, and the district’s technology department is going to meet Monday about using them to make more ear savers, she said.
“That’s the hope, is to get some other schools on board,” Howe said. “Our thought was that teachers, if they go in, they could at least set it to run to build a few and then build again when they are there the next time.”
The hospital received a large donation of face shields from Harbor Freight, so it’s not in immediate need of more, Joslyn said. But isolation gowns, N95 masks, gloves and cloth masks are in short supply and needed. CCH is trying to stock up to prepare for a predicted surge in COVID-19 patients.
The hospital had gathered about 1,000 cloth masks by Friday, Joslyn said, and hopes that number grows to 2,000 to 3,000, which would be a three-day supply. The hospital washes cloth masks after they have been cleaned by Bear’s Naturally Clean Dry Cleaners for free before Bear’s gives them to the hospital.
The homemade cloth masks can be donated to Bear’s or JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts, according to Campbell County Health’s website. There is a webpage that explains how to make cloth masks and what they will be used for on the hospital’s site.
Some people know how to sew and have been making cloth face masks, the same way those with a knack for technology are 3D-printing the shields and ear savers.
They’re all needed.
Others are on the “front lines” in the hospitals, surgery centers and other care facilities, aiding sick or hurt people in the middle of a pandemic.
All these people have different skills and help in their own ways, but they have the same goal: to get us through this thing.
