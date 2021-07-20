Everyone is invited to help celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Rockpile Museum's opening Wednesday.
Admission is free during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum first opened to the public July 21, 1974. About 400 people came out that day to see the culmination of decades of work by the Campbell County Historical Society and local residents.
Along with free admission, there will be a special guest program at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. living historian and storyteller Joyce Jefferson will tell the story of Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Blair.
This is a great chance to see all the exhibits and some new library programs.
Wyo Taco and The Ice Cream Café also will be there selling treats.
For more information, please contact director Robert Henning at 307-682-5723 or rhenning@ccgov.net.
