Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset Friday in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 11.
Gov. orders flags be flown at half staff Jan. 24
- By News Record Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Graduation rates rise at two Gillette high schools
- ESM says mines 'immediately' shut down without shovels
- Gillette Wild boys aim to overcome after unbeaten streak ends
- Eight apply for open commission seat
- County asks departments to hold the line again
- Hoops says mismanagement claims 'patently false'
- Commissioners approve new name for airport
- Cloud Peak Volleyball Club to host tourney
Most Popular
Articles
- Man pleads guilty to theft, fraud of Scouts and elderly woman
- Couple in prostitution, endangered child case plead guilty
- ESM says losing Wednesday motion on shovels could 'immediately' shut mines again
- Man murdered woman, then took his own life
- Felicity Ann Sjostrom
- Nikkie L. Minchow-Reid
- Teen accused of arson to remain in District Court
- ESM says mines 'immediately' shut down without shovels
- Rawhide: The little school that could
- Raising awareness to fire department staffing concerns
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump treats the military like slaves (4)
- Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run (2)
- Christensen resigns from commission (1)
- Ruth Ann Haug (1)
- Man pleads guilty to theft, fraud of Scouts and elderly woman (1)
- Making the right call (1)
- Man dies after fight at Missoula homeless shelter (1)
- Don't ignore high school hockey (1)
- Developer restores century-old Jackson cabin (1)
- Vote for commissioner was transparent (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.