House Speaker Eric Barlow removes snow from the ceiling of the Capitol's Senate chamber this week. Barlow and Senate President Dan Dockstader, publisher of the Star Valley Independent, both worked to remove the snow that gathered in the ceiling above the Senate after it was blown through a vent during Sunday's blizzard.
Barlow spent much of Sunday removing a larger pile of ice and snow from the ceiling above the House chamber. Although the melting snow and ice created a wet spot on the House and Senate floors, a Legislative Service Office official said damage from the leak was minimal.
