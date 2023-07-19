Cam-plex
Buy Now

An aerial view of Cam-plex and its surrounding land from 2013.

Campbell County Commissioners removed a newly-appointed board member who was just 18 days into serving his term.

(2) comments

FactChecker

Yeah, we are still in Wyoming where you have to ‘go along to get along’ or risk being railroaded as a toxic individual. Considering the vast sums of money that are wasted by the land board, this probably won’t be the Del clan’s last embarrassing moment.

Report Add Reply
skuch

Why should one be voted out because the salary of one was questioned. You voted him in the first place. Maybe he doesn’t need to be the one looked at and voted out. Look at the history of employees leaving Cam-plex since the beginning of the the year!!!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.