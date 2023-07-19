Campbell County Commissioners removed a newly-appointed board member who was just 18 days into serving his term.
Mark Dorr was removed from the Campbell County Public Land Board on a 5-0 vote Tuesday morning, four days after land board members voted 4-3 at a special meeting to recommend Dorr’s removal to the commissioners.
He had been appointed on a 3-2 vote in late June, beating out incumbent and former board chair Darin Edmonds for the third and final seat.
Dorr's removal stemmed from concerns that land board members and Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles brought up about some comments Dorr had made.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said he was embarrassed by the whole situation. He spoke to land board members to get an idea of what was going on, and one of them told Shelstad they believed Dorr was a “toxic individual.” At the time, Shelstad thought that was a “pretty strong stance to take” on someone they’d just met.
“Putting all these pieces together, I can understand why they would think you were toxic, Mark,” Shelstad said.
He added that while “there’s no doubt” that some of Dorr’s statements were misrepresented, Dorr’s “adversarial” attitude played a part in that.
Shelstad said he found it concerning that Dorr brought up his attorney and talked about the need for legal advice multiple times.
“When you start talking about legally challenging things that are happening on a board that you just got on, what kind of perception do you expect everybody to have?” Shelstad asked.
Commissioner Butch Knutson said that while he’s known Dorr for a long time and believes he has some good intentions, the fact that Dorr was stirring things up right before the National High School Finals Rodeo was a bad look.
“I just think the timing is wrong right now, Mark,” Knutson said. “From what we’ve heard from you earlier, you have an agenda of some kind. That’s probably a good thing, but it’s not good this week.”
He said Cam-plex needs to put on the NHSFR without any animosity or turmoil on the land board.
“I can’t back you Mark, even though we’re good friends and stuff,” he said.
Commission Chair Colleen Faber said while it’s healthy to have a diverse set of viewpoints on a board, things have gotten to the point where she does not believe the land board can overcome this hurdle.
“At this point, we have to look at, what’s the best thing for the land board moving forward to manage the affairs of the Cam-plex?” Shelstad said. “In my opinion, that does not include Mr. Dorr.”
At a special meeting last week, Lyles said that Dorr had talked about lowering the executive director’s salary while adding commission incentives, questioned Lyles’ association with former Cam-plex general manager Dan Barks and raised suspicions about his job performance to “reporters,” which he said was an escalation and violation of board policy.
Lyles said that Dorr had described a mandate from commissioners to make changes to the land board and at Cam-plex. He also said that Dorr had talked about the commissioners wanting to replace land board member Skyler Pownall next.
Dorr broadly denied the accusations and called several of them mischaracterizations of recent conversations he’s had, including ones with Lyles.
(2) comments
Yeah, we are still in Wyoming where you have to ‘go along to get along’ or risk being railroaded as a toxic individual. Considering the vast sums of money that are wasted by the land board, this probably won’t be the Del clan’s last embarrassing moment.
Why should one be voted out because the salary of one was questioned. You voted him in the first place. Maybe he doesn’t need to be the one looked at and voted out. Look at the history of employees leaving Cam-plex since the beginning of the the year!!!!!
