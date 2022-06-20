The Primrose Retirement Community will have a Rock-a-thon and barbecue fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the retirement community.
The live music, barbecue and sponsor meet and greet will run from 3-5 p.m. All money raised will go toward the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association walk to end alzheimers on Aug. 27.
