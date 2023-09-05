Campbell County Parks and Recreation has never conducted a full-scale master plan, but that could change in the coming years.
Parks and Rec eyes master plan some time in the future
Jonathan Gallardo
(1) comment
I am personally grateful that we have a great facility with world class equipment and not far from our home. The staff is equally gifted in that they demonstrate a high level of professionalism and great customer service. My only recommendation is to open the doors at 0400 M-F. Otherwise, keep up the great work. Looking forward to what the master plan reveals.
