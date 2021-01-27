Four new Campbell County COVID-19 deaths brings the county’s total to more than 50 since the pandemic began more than 10 months ago.
Wyoming added 25 COVID-19 deaths to its total Tuesday, including the four from Campbell County. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 596 deaths statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Two of the four deaths came from a local long-term care facility earlier this month. Both had health conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The other two deaths involved men who were hospitalized and also had health conditions that put that at increased risk from COVID-19 complications.
Active cases continue to decrease locally, with 46 as of Tuesday, 13 fewer than the day before.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 458
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 41
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,118
- Number of active cases: 46
- Recoveries: 4,467
- Recoveries in past seven days: 95
- New deaths: 4
- Overall deaths: 53
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 92
- Number of probables: 7,501
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,013
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 43,651
- Number of active cases: 1,288
- New deaths: 25
- Overall deaths: 596
- Hospitalizations today: 71
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,767 (1,172)
Natrona: 5,604 (1,804)
Campbell: 4,118 (458)
Fremont: 3,779 (617)
Albany: 3,385 (360)
Sweetwater: 3,287 (134)
Sheridan: 2,299 (542)
Weston: 518 (91)
Crook: 375 (34)
Johnson: 374 (237)
