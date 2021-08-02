A two-pronged hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is in effect for Gillette and Campbell County this week.
On Monday, the biggest concern is the air quality, which is being affected not only by smoke making its way from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington, but also wildfires in Canada, said Katie Pojorlie, a meteorologist with the weather service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.