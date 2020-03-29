Gov. Mark Gordon’s extension of closure orders won’t slow the Campbell County School District’s mission to educate local children, state and local school officials say.
After an extended spring break, school is set to start up again April 6, but education will look quite different from what students and parents are used to because of the coronavirus pandemic and Gordon’s latest order that will keep school buildings closed at least through April 17.
In light of the extension of the three existing orders by Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health to keep schools closed, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has issued guidance for school districts to continue operating safely during the extended closure.
“School doors may be closed to students, but Wyoming education is open for business,” Balow said. “The desire by teachers to connect with their students and provide learning opportunities has been inspiring. Teaching and learning while practicing social distancing is a new concept for many. Teachers, parents and students all need support in order for it to be successful.”
Each Wyoming school district must have an adapted learning plan approved by the Wyoming Department of Education before April 6 to continue to receive state funding, she said.
By that date, every district is expected to continue to provide an equitable education for all students in grades K-12 while access to school buildings is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adapted learning plans will allow each school district to deliver instruction through unique methods best suited to their circumstances.
“We are working through immense challenges with laws, policies, practices and logistics. The collaboration among state leaders and local districts has been incredible,” Balow said. “We are all working together to give our students the education they deserve during this trying time.”
The Campbell County School District submitted its adapted learning plan to the state Friday morning, said Superintendent Alex Ayers. Approval of the plan is expected later this week, and when that happens, the district will release the plan to the public.
Ayers said each school will have its own approach to distance education.
“Each building has approached how they’ll engage in remote learning activities,” he said. “Some will be based on systems they have in place and the programs they’re using.”
Families are welcome to contact their children’s schools for more information, ayers said, adding that each school will have an employee available to answer questions.
Ayers said Gordon’s latest order extending the restrictive orders wasn’t unexpected and that the closure of public buildings is something that “most anticipated that was likely to continue.”
Assuming that the school district’s plan is approved by the state, the dates for the end of the school year, including graduations, have not changed, Ayers said.
What the extension means
The raft of orders extended by Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist on Friday affect more than just public schools.
The orders also prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more and have shuttered bars, restaurants, coffee shops, barber shops, tattoo parlors and most other public places not deemed essential services. Businesses that serve food can still operate with delivery and curbside service, but must keep their buildings and dining rooms closed to the public.
The fast growth of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has grown from 56 Thursday evening to 84 as of Saturday helped spur the decision to extend the closures out at least another two weeks, Gordon said in a press release announcing the order.
“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,” he said. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action.
“I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”
Until the spread of the virus begins to slow, orders like these are necessary, Dr. Harrist said.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” she said. “Of course, it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”
During a press conference this past week, Gordon emphasized that the current orders call for voluntary compliance, but that he’s prepared to issue — and enforce — a more-limiting shelter-in-place order, if necessary.
