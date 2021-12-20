Firefighter Danny Villarreal, center, attempts to avoid the defensive prowess of the Bantams as athletes come together to raise money for the Angel Fund during Faceoff For Firefighters Broomball Tournament at Cam-plex Saturday afternoon.
Firefighter Danny Villarreal, center, attempts to avoid the defensive prowess of the Bantams as athletes come together to raise money for the Angel Fund during Faceoff For Firefighters Broomball Tournament at Cam-plex Saturday afternoon.
It was an afternoon of hilarity on the ice when this year's annual Faceoff For Firefighters Broomball Tournament brought out the masses to watch area hockey youngsters battle it out with area firefighters in some friendly broomball action.
Fire Capt. Dan Smith knew the competition was going to be fierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.