People who are interested in refinishing, repurposing and restoring that antique or favorite piece of furniture should bring their tools and supplies to Cam-plex next month.
Guest presenters will talk about chalk paint systems, stripping, sanding, repairing, straining and finishes. There also will be mini workshops on barn quilts (cost $35) from 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 11-13, and 3D relief boxes (cost $40) from 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14-15.
