In the midst of this quarantine I realized there was something I miss: hugs. I am a hugger of my grandchildren and my children and their spouses.
My sons-in-law have had to suffer through the indignity because neither of them are huggers by nature. My daughter-in-law, on the other hand, has taken to it a lot easier.
My wife Carrie and I are blessed with three children and 10 wonderful grandchildren, all of whom live here and in Pine Haven. We see them nearly every day or talk to them by phone. I love it when our grandchildren come through the door and make a beeline right to us, giving us big hugs!
Now, I jokingly say that “grandchildren are what you suffer through your children to get,” which makes my oldest bristle because she says she wasn’t that bad. They are, nevertheless, a treasure and a blessing.
The book of Proverbs says, “Grandchildren are the crown of the aged, and the glory of children is their fathers.”
We have had to find ways to stay in touch with our family through this because we are of “that age” where we are the most vulnerable. That would be over 60. Our children care about our safety and well-being because of this threat. They have chosen to keep our grandchildren away and that has been hard on us, and on them too!
There is nothing like the front door opening and hearing the voices of your grandchildren yell, “Mimi, Papi” and run to give us a hug. Mind you, two of our grandchildren are 15 and they still love our hugs! How blessed are we?
My wife has been FaceTiming them as much as possible. She is the one who is having the worst withdrawals, by the way! We have had to change our routine a little to keep our family safe, and whether I think it is necessary, it is the thing to do.
I had a 91-year-old friend who passed away two days ago in Billings, alone in Hospice without his family by his side, so I can’t complain about my temporary situation.
Many of us are are faced with this same situation of being separated from each other and we can dislike it and complain about it, or do something positive with the time we have.
We know that this is temporary and we will be able to make this up with many hugs and more family dinners, camping and all the other things we enjoy. Let’s not forget those who cannot visit their elderly parents, grandparents or other family members who are in the Legacy, Primrose or other senior living homes in Gillette.
Those seniors are separated and might be living in fear because of all that is being reported. I can’t help but think how they must feel because of the isolation. They need our prayers and support, the staff and nurses who take care of them need our prayers and support as well.
Let’s be mindful of the blessings we do have and of the temporary nature of this crisis, be thinking of each others needs before our own as the Bible reminds us and we will be a better and stronger community. We are patiently waiting for the day when the door of our home flies open and we get our hugs that are always the right size.
Just a thought, Gillette! Be blessed.
The sky is a beautiful blue today. The weather is warm and I’m feeling mostly like myself again after yesterday’s outing.
I told Ryan that I didn’t want to leave my house for another month, if I can help it. Spring is definitely in the air, just ask my male turkeys.
Today Ryan and I sat out back and watched these two hotheads feather it out trying to impress the ladies. We only have ONE lady, Grace, and she seems to be more concerned with her safety than these boys puffed up feathers. Ha!
The pond behind our house is thawed and the geese that return every year have found their way home again. In a few weeks we will have the joy of watching this pair of geese teach their young to swim. And that’s something we look forward to every year.
Yesterday, our mail delivery guy came to the house with our packages from Amazon. It was the first time in my life I wondered if I should quarantine the boxes for a few days before opening them. But after a couple of hours on the front porch, I finally opened them, emptied them and then sanitized everything that came out of them.
And I thought to myself, “Have I lost my mind?” That trip to the store really screwed with my psyche.
I want to enter something fun and funny into my diary, but I’m having a hard time thinking of anything. Except, my mom calling me about homeschooling the kids and her CLEAR concern for my ability to do so. LOL She knows me too well.
It’s not that I’m incapable. It’s that, well, frankly, I’m SUPER unorganized. However, with that being said, I once heard that unorganized people were genius. And so, I’m hanging onto that hope. HA!
Move over Benjamin Franklin, I might not have it all in order, but I’m going to be teaching my young the same methods to my madness!!!! (I am dying over here ... I certainly hope my kids teachers’ phones are turned on because Lord knows I’m going to be calling.)
My middle-little has been asking me for years to homeschool. I think after this last month or two, she’s going to understand real quick why I’ve always said “no.” :)
Prayers to all you Mamas out there!!!! Put on your Catniss outfit and take homeschooling by the horns! Remember, if we all just do our parts, this too shall pass. And hopefully our kids pass too. wink wink
We are thankful for another sunny day — cloudy days seem much longer.
We are also thankful that so far we haven’t heard of any symptoms of any kind of virus in the building. Maybe that means that we are getting closer to a time of seeing our neighbors, even if we can’t go out.
We baked cookies this morning.
To me, cookies are for sharing and when we bake we bake 10 or 12 dozen and take some to our kids and grandkids. So, it was bittersweet today knowing that we couldn’t share.
Lately, the grandkids have been sharing with us, especially Grandpa! I think he must be related to the Cookie Monster because he always wants to have cookies on hand.
We feel very fortunate to have so many of our family members close.
Yesterday afternoon we went outside and walked around the building. It wasn’t as warm as we thought. We have a balcony on the southwest side and it gets warm in the afternoon. Still, it’s only March.
The sun is shining and each and every one of us is giving the opportunity to gain some vitamin D. This weather definitely gives a bright side during this time of social distancing.
The weather has given me an escape, it gives opportunity to get outside. The escape has allowed me to go on a run outside, take my dogs on walks, get the soccer ball back by my feet and get the breath of fresh air.
These nice weather days of getting back to playing sports and being outside has made me hopeful that the return of sports and school will be sooner than we think.
Yesterday talking with a friend, she had made a valid point of how this break has been on each and every one of us.
“We are on spring break and we are this bored and we still have two weeks away from everything,” she said.
This made me realize that we shouldn’t take the chances the weather has given for granted. These days we should take what we are giving and go for a jog or even a relaxed stroll (of course, keeping yourself and others safe).
Days in the house is a mind game and the more we think there is no escape the longer and harder these days will be.
For myself, I hope for a speedy resolution of this pandemic. Right now all there is to do is make the best of what we are given and focus on the little blessing along the way.
