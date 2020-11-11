Only two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday, marking a respite from the steady spread of the coronavirus that led to an average of 50.7 new confirmed cases in the county per day through Nov. 10.
There have now been 1,601 confirmed cases and 127 probables in Campbell County since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 888 in the county are active, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
