The resident drive-by parade lineup to visit residents from a distance at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center has changed from the Twin Spruce Junior High School parking lot to Eighth Street close to Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
There will be two parades, at 1 and 3 p.m. The goal of the event is to entertain residents at the Legacy.
The route will take participants down Veterans Drive, passing the Legacy at 1000 S. Douglas Highway.
Drivers in the parade are required to stay in their cars. Legacy residents will be on balconies and in the courtyard facing Veterans Drive for their scheduled parade viewings.
Residents viewing at 1 p.m. will be from the Birch, Cottonwood and Pine neighborhoods. Residents viewing at 3 will be from the Spruce, Aspen and Short-Term Rehab neighborhoods.
