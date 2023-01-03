A 39-year-old man was arrested on two felony charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Foothills Boulevard at 8:54 a.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they could hear a 39-year-old man making threatening statements toward a 37-year-old woman, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
