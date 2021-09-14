It’s Homecoming Week at Campbell County High School. The Camels will face Cheyenne South in the game on Friday, but the festivities will last throughout the week.
Students will get a chance to celebrate the week with a variety of spirit days. They include a day for neon (Monday), a day to dress to impress (Tuesday), a day to celebrate the USA by wearing one’s most patriotic gear (Wednesday), a day for superheroes and villains (Thursday), and, of course, a day for purple and gold and Camel pride (Friday).
