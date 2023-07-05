 Skip to main content
Gillette celebrates the Fourth of July through rain and shine

The people of Gillette and Campbell County braved the rain and embraced the moments of clear skies and sunshine while celebrating the annual Fourth of July festivities throughout town Tuesday.

Independence Day Celebration
Travis Meyers sits along the parade route with his daughter Eleanor, 5, during the annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday in Gillette.
Independence Day Celebration
The Live 2 Dance float rolls along West Second Street during the annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday in Gillette.
Independence Day Celebration
A girl walks alongside a float during the annual Independence Day parade Tuesday in Gillette.
Independence Day Celebration
Members of the Wyoming VFW lead the annual Independence Day parade Tuesday along West Second Street in Gillette.
Independence Day Celebration
A woman tosses candy to spectators during the annual Independence Day parade Tuesday in Gillette.
Independence Day Celebration
A kid peers out the window of a truck pulling a float during the annual Independence Day parade Tuesday in Gillette.

