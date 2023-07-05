Gillette celebrates the Fourth of July through rain and shine

The people of Gillette and Campbell County braved the rain and embraced the moments of clear skies and sunshine while celebrating the annual Fourth of July festivities throughout town Tuesday.
The morning was marked by the annual parade which hosted droves of floats, parade marchers and classic cars while hundreds lined the sidewalks of Second Street, many of whom huddled under umbrellas shielding them from the rain.
On cue the U.S. Air Force flyover graced the parade route from the skies, giving those in the crowd an aerial show well worth the time spent in the elements.
The day of festivities organized and executed by Campbell County Parks and Recreation continued on at Bicentennial Park despite the weather.
Although chillier than many past Fourth of July celebrations, the rain cleared up later in the afternoon and into the evening, paving the way for an evening of fireworks at Cam-plex that capped another successful Fourth of July in Gillette.
