The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will be free to visitors Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day.
The annual event allows museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by the Quaker Oats Co.
