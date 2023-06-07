ASSAULT
OVERLOOK PARK: A 19-year-old woman reporting being attacked at the park after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when she went to meet with a man and was allegedly attacked by his girlfriend. She said the man’s girlfriend, 18, and an unknown woman surprised her and that the unknown person punched her twice before another woman, 20, stepped in and broke up the fight. Officers are working on identifying the people involved and the investigation continues, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus.
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT
COOK ROAD: No tickets were given after a 68-year-old woman reported that a car nearly drove a four-wheeler driven by her grandchildren off of the road Tuesday. A 16-year-old girl was driving a four-wheeler in the incoming lane of traffic when a gray Chevy Cobalt, driven by a 22-year-old man, drove down the road in her direction. The driver was warned about speeding and the grandmother was warned about letting people drive an unregistered four-wheeler in oncoming lanes of traffic, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
HIGHWAY 59 AND HAIGHT ROAD: A 35-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, his second offense within 10 years, after he was called in for apparently driving close to other vehicles, speeding and weaving in and out of his lane. When he was stopped in a blue 2010 Chrysler mini van he appeared drunk and to have “soiled” his pants. He performed poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested, Pownall said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
2300 BLOCK WYOMING AVENUE: Two vehicles were reported damaged late Tuesday afternoon from apparently having a brick thrown at them. A gray 2004 Dodge had minor scratches on its window from a brick that was thrown at it but didn’t break the glass. A 1989 Nissan near it had a shattered passenger side window, estimated at $150 in damage. The damage is believed to have occurred between 8 p.m. Monday and the time of the report, about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. There are no suspects and the investigation continues, Marcus said.
HIT AND RUN
FAIRFIELD INN: A 75-year-old man reported Tuesday morning that his 2020 Chevy had been damaged overnight and believes it came from a car that been parked next to it. There are no suspects or footage of the incident. Damage was more than $1,000, Marcus said.
SAKO DRIVE: A 32-year-old woman reported that an unknown person damaged a 2021 Jeep with damage consistent with a cart or bike striking the passenger side. The damage is more than $1,000 and there are no suspects, Marcus said.
WELFARE CHECK
FALCON AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 39-year-old woman on a city of Gillette warrant after responding to her residence after a concerned neighbor called in. The neighbor said that dogs had been barking inside for about three hours. The woman and others inside were fine when deputies arrived, Pownall said.
