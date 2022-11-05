 Skip to main content
A day and night of Halloween in Gillette

Melisa Moore spins cotton candy as trick-or-treaters converge Monday on Gillette Avenue.

 Ed Glazar

A photo spread highlighting how Halloween was celebrated in Gillette this year throughout the festive holiday.

Kaley Kaplan stuffs candy into 4-year-old Emma Nisselius’s backpack as she trick-or-treats Monday in downtown Gillette.
Serenity Curtis, 10, left, and her sister Shanna, 11, line up for candy during a trunk-or-treat event hosted Monday by the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Gillette.
Sugar seekers eat cotton candy as they trick-or-treat Monday along Gillette Avenue.
Kids talk and eat candy outside of the Gulley family’s haunted pirate ship Monday along Beaver Drive in Gillette. The neighborhood drew hundreds of Halloween revelers this year.
Kids visit a home along Beaver Drive in Gillette on Monday.
Elijah Wright and Erica Cortez stroll down Gillette Avenue as hundreds celebrate Halloween on Monday.
Families stroll down Gillette Avenue as hundreds of Halloween revelers celebrate on Monday.
A trick-or-treater gets a little guidance down Gillette Avenue on Monday as hundreds of Halloween revelers celebrate.

