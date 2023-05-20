Gillette kicks off Special Olympics with torch run

Gillette welcomed the Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games to town Thursday morning with a short jog.
The skies were cloudy and there was smoke in the air from a faraway wildfire, but that didn’t stop local law enforcement from participating in a torch run, which went from the Gillette Police Department to the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Each year local law enforcement takes part in the torch run for the Wyoming Special Olympics. Sgt. Dan Stroup said it’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the event. This year, with the state games in Gillette, officers got to carry the torch to its final destination.
Brand new officers and veterans, dispatchers and retired folks all took part in the roughly 3-mile run Thursday, going from the police department to Highway 59. They took a little rest stop at the Flying J Truck Stop, kept running then took another break at the Bank of Gillette.
They were joined by a group of Special Olympians that was waiting for them in the parking lot of the Gillette College Health Education Center. They took pictures before walking together to the Rec Center, where a crowd of supporters and athletes cheered for them.
Marcus Olson, a Special Olympian from Jackson, said he’s most excited to “have fun” at the games, which includes about 700 athletes from across Wyoming.
They’re competing at Cam-plex, Rec Center, the Aquatic Center, Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School. They participated in powerlifting and basketball Thursday, and athletics, swimming and basketball Friday and Saturday.
As the athletes and law enforcement made their way to the Rec Center, Olson hyped up the group, giving out high fives to as many people as he could.
“We are Wyoming!” he said. “We are Wyoming!”
