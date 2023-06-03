A Campbell County man accused of strangling his wife multiple times just weeks into his probation term has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him and remains in jail.
Peter Floyd Reno, 50, pleaded not guilty to four counts of strangulation of a household member and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery at his May 22 arraignment in District Court.
His $500,000 cash bond was continued and he remains in the Campbell County Jail, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
He was bound over to District Court on the charges May 8 when Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause to suspect him of the alleged crimes, which occurred early into his probation sentence for an incident last year.
That sentence was for an incident in May 2022 when a 25-year-old man reported that his boss, Reno, aimed a shotgun at him on the ranch.
The latest charges stem from allegations Reno’s wife made. She said that he used a coat to choke her several times, hit her in the face and slammed her head on a nightstand after she hid the keys to his pickup truck because he seemed too drunk to drive.
The Sheriff’s Office got a call at about 6 a.m. April 1 from Reno’s wife, who said that he had hit her, choked her with his coat and left in his 2019 Ford F-350 after she had hid the keys to his pickup truck, suspecting he was too drunk to drive.
That morning, Reno got angry with his wife and wanted to leave their home, but couldn’t find the keys to his truck. At that point, she said he climbed on top of her and choked her with both hands, then slammed her head into a nightstand several times, according to court documents.
She told deputies that Reno then hit her in the face, grabbed his jacket and wrapped it around her neck. Once Reno let go, she went to the living room where he followed her and again wrapped the coat around her neck, strangling her.
When he let go of her that time, he then found his truck keys and left their home.
While talking to deputies, the woman warned them that Reno would likely be hiding at his ranch where he has numerous guns and would try to fight deputies. They were unable to find Reno at the ranch and called him multiple times without getting a hold of him.
Reno called deputies back at about 8:30 a.m. asking who it was that called him, then told deputies that he never hit his wife and discounted the details of his wife’s report, stating that he had just wanted to find his truck keys. He agreed to meet deputies at the Big D gas station in Wright.
He was late to arrive and deputies eventually found his truck at the Hanks Bar and Grill parking lot.
They went inside the bar and found him sitting at a booth waiting on food, talked to him while he ate his breakfast and took him to jail, according to court documents.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave Reno a deferred sentence for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and placed him on three years of supervised probation at his March 14 sentencing.
That charge was amended down from aggravated assault and battery, and two additional aggravated assault charges and a misdemeanor assault charge in that case had been dismissed, according to court documents.
In that case, a 25-year-old, who had worked as a ranch hand for Reno, said a spigot broke and began flooding the corrals when he tried using it to fill a water bottle. He said the spigot flooded the area for about an hour as he tried stopping the leak and contacting Reno, who was away at the time.
The man eventually stopped the water flow, but Reno returned to the ranch and became angry when he saw the flooded area. He allegedly “shoulder checked” the 25-year-old and both began wrestling on the ground, according to court documents.
Reno allegedly said “I will shoot you b—” and told his worker to pack up and leave. Reno then allegedly attacked the 25-year-old as the man gathered his things from a ranch truck, resulting in both fighting on the ground again.
After that, Reno allegedly grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at the other man, at which point a woman, Reno’s girlfriend at the time, came outside and grabbed the barrel, pointing it away from the 25-year-old, according to court documents.
She deflected the barrel away two more times, as Reno allegedly aimed the shotgun at the 25-year-old when he tried hiding behind the truck and a third time when the man finally ran away from the ranch.
The 25-year-old fled on foot and called law enforcement once he got into cell service.
The woman drove off and picked up the 25-year-old outside of the ranch. Both met with deputies in the area of Highway 387 and Turnercrest Road where they reported the incident, according to court documents.
