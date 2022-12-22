The 3 Redneck Tenors are back by popular demand at 6 p.m. Friday in the Energy Hall at Cam-plex.
The spectac-yule-ar event boasts a night of laughs, opera, food and drinks. The Cam-plex Rural Arts Program partnered with the Gillette Community Theatre Guild to bring the program together, starting with a menu served by Home Fire Foods for dinner. The show begins at 7 p.m.
