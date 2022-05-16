Total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse creates a red full moon visible Sunday from Boxelder Road. Known as a blood moon, the planet spent about 85 minutes in earth’s shadow. Dust particles in the atmosphere filter blue and green light causing the red glow.

 NEWS RECORD PHOTO/ED GLAZAR

A total lunar eclipse graced the skies above North America and other parts of the world Sunday night, including Gillette.

The alignment of the Earth, sun and moon cast a shadow onto the moon, causing it to glow a smoky red during the eclipse that lasted nearly 85 minutes.

