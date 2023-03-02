The Bowl for Jason’s Friends Foundation annual bowling fundraiser will have an event from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Camelanes Bowling Center.
The fundraiser’s main event is in Casper at El Mark-O Lanes and is in its 25th year. All money raised goes toward Wyoming families enrolled in the program whose children battle cancer, brain tumors or spinal cord tumors.
