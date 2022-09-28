Dickey’s Barbecue and BTK Detailing are banding together to create their first annual “Cars and BBQ” event from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
The event will boast cars, jeeps and trucks and people have the chance to win a free car detail from BTK Detailing through a raffle ticket auction. There will also be beers and barbecue.
