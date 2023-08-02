STOLEN VEHICLE
BEARCLAW CIRCLE: Sheriff’s deputies discovered a motorcycle had been stolen after a Campbell County man who recently traded for it called in for a VIN inspection. The 38-year-old man said he bought the 2019 Honda GROM from a man in Casper and that he traded a new radiator, set of engine headers, two camshafts, oil pans and a swamp cooler for it. He found the bike listed on Facebook marketplace and was unaware it had been stolen out of Phoenix, Arizona, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Deputies passed the information on to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
FIGHT
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Deputies are investigating a jail fight that broke out between two men Tuesday night. Video from inside the jail showed two men, 48 and 50, fighting in the A pod. The 48-year-old appeared to be the aggressor, as he punched the other man in the face and back of the head multiple times. The man had pain and was cleared at the hospital. Neither man wanted to pursue charges, Reynolds said.
CRASH
200 BLOCK WEST WARLOW DRIVE: An 86-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a 72-year-old woman backed into her. The 86-year-old was using a walker, which took the brunt of the impact from the Hyundai. She fell to the ground and complained of shoulder, hip and head pain before being taken to the hospital. The 72-year-old was ticketed for improper backing and damage to her car was less than $1,000, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus.
HIT AND RUN
HIGHWAY 59 AND MADISON STREET: An unknown woman suspected of backing her minivan into another woman’s vehicle escaped Tuesday morning inside of the Candlewood Suites Inn and hasn’t been identified. She allegedly rear-ended a Jeep, driven by a 46-year-old woman, while driving a Dodge minivan. She then drove to the hotel and ran inside. The 46-year-old described the other woman as in her mid to late 50s with blonde hair. Hotel staff were unable to help locate her, Marcus said.
HARASSMENT
2300 BLOCK CASCADE DRIVE: No money was lost when a 61-year-old man’s Facebook account was hacked. He told police Tuesday that he received an email requesting $600 in exchange for not releasing unsavory information obtained from his Facebook account. The man deleted his account and has not lost any money, Marcus said.
BREACH OF PEACE
SUNDANCE LOUNGE: A 40-year-old woman was given a trespass notice and asked not to return to the Sundance Lounge or National 9 Inn after an argument with a 34-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon. A 34-year-old woman said the 40-year-old began yelling at her over a disagreement regarding the woman’s husband and threw a glass of water at her, Marcus said.
4300 BLOCK TANNER DRIVE: A 40-year-old man was arrested for breach of peace after screaming obscenities Tuesday night. Police tried calming him down and the man wouldn’t listen. It’s unclear what he was yelling about from the police summary. He showed signs of intoxication and was taken to jail, Marcus said.
SHOPLIFTING
BLACK MARKET SMOKE AND VAPE: A $50 vape was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon. A 27-year-old man said that three people, two men and one woman, entered the store and one of them left with the SMOK Nord vape. The investigation continues, Marcus said.
THEFT
4500 BLOCK J CROSS AVENUE: A 66-year-old woman reported that $4,800 in Social Security benefits had been taken from her checking account between February and August. There is a possible suspect and the investigation continues, Marcus said.
RUNAWAY
YES HOUSE: A 15- and 14-year-old boy ran away from the YES House Tuesday night. They broke an electronic door lock on their way out and have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as runaways, Marcus said.
