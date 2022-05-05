The state rested its case shortly before noon Thursday in the jury trial of Tyler Martinson, who is accused of 10 counts of aggravated child abuse after his 3-month-old son was found to have 31 fractures in his ribs and legs in January 2021.
In District Judge Stuart Healy III’s courtroom, the jury watched a recording of an interview Gillette Police Detective Eric Small had with Martinson on Jan. 4, 2021. This was the third interview Martinson had done with police.
He’d previously talked with detectives at the police department, and he also allowed police to go into the home and take pictures of the nursery, where the alleged injuries took place.
“I have nothing to hide from you guys,” Martinson told Small at the start of the Jan. 4 interview.
During the interview, Martinson said it’s possible that the boy’s legs broke from a bicycling motion that Martinson did with his legs to help relieve gas, but “I just can’t see that I’ve done that.”
He said he wasn’t sure if he was putting too much pressure on the legs, and he attributed it to being a first-time father.
“I’m new, I get confused,” Martinson said. “I freak out a little bit, and don’t know what to do.”
He also said he squeezed the baby to help it burp, and that a week to a week and a half earlier, he noticed bruises on the baby’s chest from where his fingers had been.
Martinson told Small he never shook the baby, but admitted to holding the baby upside down by the ankles about three to four times. On one occasion, the baby was choking, and Martinson employed this tactic to get him to stop choking. The other times, Martinson said he’d heard that a chiropractor said holding the baby upside-down would help straighten out his back.
Martinson said he never held the baby upside-down for more than 10 seconds.
Small told Martinson that the baby had more than two dozen fractures, and that they came from a large amount of force, more than just squeezing.
“I’ve been rough with him, I realize that,” Martinson said.
Small asked how rough Martinson had been.
“Enough to make him cry,” Martinson answered. “I’ve never been angry doing it, not to the extent of hurting him.”
Martinson said that if he had hurt the baby at any time, he didn’t know, because the baby “didn’t cry for very long.”
“I’m arrested, aren’t I?” Martinson asked.
Small told him that he was not arrested at that time, and that further conversation would be had on that topic.
Martinson’s father, Michael Martinson, was then allowed to be in the interview room. The interview went on for a few more minutes.
“I feel like a monster,” Tyler said. “I feel s---ty.”
Small told Martinson that for a three-month-old to end up with 31 fractures, “something more than frustration” had to happen.
“I never hit him,” Martinson said.
Martinson’s parents, Michael and Gwyn, also took the stand Thursday morning. Michael said he and his wife were not concerned about the baby being hurt.
Gwyn said that at a Christmas Eve party in 2020, the baby was happy, and nothing stood out to her that was out of the ordinary.
Michael said he rode in the vehicle with Tyler to the police interview, and that they “did not have any discussion about what had happened” to the baby. Michael added that he did not tell his son what to say, just that he be open with detectives.
“We cried, we prayed, and know that he didn’t do this,” Michael said.
