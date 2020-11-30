Less travel over the Thanksgiving holiday helped keep down gas prices.
Wyoming gas prices fell 1.6 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $2.15 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 9:58 pm
Less travel over the Thanksgiving holiday helped keep down gas prices.
Wyoming gas prices fell 1.6 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $2.15 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.