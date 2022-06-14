A start your own business class is offered at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell County Public Library.
P.J. Burns, the state small business development center regional director, will present the class that is free to Wyoming residents. The event will help potential new business owners explore the pros and cons of owning a business.
