The Campbell County Recreation Center has extended its deadline to qualify for the annual Secret Santa program until Thursday.
So far, 326 kids have qualified for the program, said recreation superintendent Adam Gibson. This year’s numbers are lower than previous years when between425 to 600 children ages birth to eighth-grade signed up.
