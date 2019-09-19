The First United Methodist Church, 2000 W. Lakeway Road, will host a winter wear giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be winter coats, sweaters, boots, gloves, hats and Halloween costumes. There also will be pajamas, T-shirts, men’s and women’s dress pants, dresses, jeans and plus-sized shirts.
