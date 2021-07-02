The city of Gillette is warning residents about a fake check scam that could cost them money.
The potential victim would receive a check between $1,500 and $2,500 in the mail with instructions on how to proceed with a retail survey assignment.
The letter instructs the person to deposit the check into a bank account. Then, they are told to complete a store survey within the first 24 hours of receiving the check for an extra $100. The survey is to be done at any retail store and they are to buy eBay cards with the money they deposited into their account.
Once the cards are purchased, the potential victim is to fill out a feedback report of the stores they visited, along with a photograph of the gift cards with the pin number scratched off, according to the Gillette Police Department.
Since Monday, the city has received two reports of the fraud but neither person lost any money or followed the instructions of the scam, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
Anyone else receiving scam letters can call the GPD at 307-686-5250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.