Beginning July 22, Smith’s will require all shoppers to wear masks.
The announcement came Wednesday from national grocery chain Kroger, which owns Smith’s and many other chains, that it would require all customers in all of its stores to wear a face mask.
Kroger made the announcement just hours after Walmart announced it would require shoppers to wear masks starting Monday.
“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” Kroger said in a statement. “As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.