Campbell County just became the third county in Wyoming to pass 5,000 total COVID-19 cases, and its active case count is nearing 200.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 5,003 COVID-19 cases in Campbell County. Laramie and Natrona counties were the first two to cross the 5,000 mark.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 31 new confirmed cases in Campbell County. The 185 active cases is the highest in the county since Dec. 23, when there were 223 active cases. And the 1,355 active cases statewide is the highest since Jan. 27.
On the bright side, the number of local hospitalizations dropped to four Wednesday afternoon, a 50% decrease from Tuesday’s eight hospitalizations. It is the lowest number seen since July 27.
The COVID-19 delta variant is responsible for a rise in cases across the country and has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors when in public and in an area of high transmission.
So far, 22 delta variant cases have been detected in Campbell County, and 671 have been reported statewide.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,506 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,395 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,075
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 31
- Number of probables: 580
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 241
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,003
- Number of active cases: 185
- Recoveries: 5,337
- Recoveries in past seven days: 100
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 200
- Number of probables: 11,395
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,947
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 56,187
- Number of active cases: 1,355
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 793
- Hospitalizations today: 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.