Campbell County added 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total count to 2,953 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, one shy of the most it has had since the pandemic began.
In Wyoming, the death toll went unchanged, remaining at 257 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 42
- Number of probables: 267
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 397
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,953
- Number of active cases: 707
- Recoveries: 2,448
- Recoveries in past seven days: 797
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 17
- Hospitalizations: 20
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 529
- Number of probables: 4,690
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 4,370
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 31,047
- Number of active cases: 7,012
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 257
- Hospitalizations: 222
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 4,873 (809)
Natrona: 4,372 (1,022)
Fremont: 3,082 (413)
Albany: 2,935 (245)
Campbell: 2,953 (267)
Sheridan: 1,798 (336)
Weston: 346 (73)
Crook: 298 (23)
Johnson: 250 (118)
