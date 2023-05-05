Weather
Buy Now

A group of boys play basketball at Northwest Park as temperatures reach 75 degrees Wednesday in Gillette. Warm weather is expected to continue this week with a chance of rain throughout the weekend.

 Ed Glazar

Rain and thunderstorms may come and go through the weekend and into next week, as the result of an unsettled weather pattern affecting northeastern Wyoming and the Black Hills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.