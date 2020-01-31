Two Campbell County men who had each been charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty were acquitted Friday.
David Love and his son Trenton Love were found not guilty on all counts. The jury of five men and one woman deliberated for less than two hours before delivering the verdict Friday afternoon.
Both men had been accused of not providing proper food and water for 27 of their animals on June 5, 2019.
The attorneys for each side made their closing arguments Friday morning. Deputy County Attorney Steve McManamen and J. Craig Abraham were in agreement about one thing: this situation was a tragedy.
The case is about “27 living, feeling, breathing animals, completely dependent on the Loves,” McManamen said.
“They were failed by the men who were supposed to provide for them,” he added.
The tragedy, Abraham said, was that the investigation was biased against the Loves from the start and separated them from animals that they cared for and loved.
See Sunday's News Record for more on Friday's closing arguments and verdict.
