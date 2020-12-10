Dakota Andrew, left, and Jessica Smolik of Red Hills Veterinary Hospital flip through and discuss who they would like to select for the Secret Santa program at the Campbell County Recreation Center on Wednesday.
Serenity, 13, doesn’t want much for Christmas this year.
“I would like something small but meaningful,” she wrote in her Secret Santa letter. “I don’t want something big but something that is small and has lots of meaning (in) it. Anything from a necklace from Walmart to something from the Dollar Tree. This is all I am asking for. You don’t even have to send me a gift.”
