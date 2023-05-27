Gillette Community College District trustees will consider a $26 million budget, which would include taxing about 2.8 mills, at their next board meeting June 21.
The budget includes money for salaries and benefits of all 181 full- and part-time employees, costs for the first full season of athletics, and maintenance for college buildings that have transferred to the new district from Sheridan.
The district’s total costs are about $10 million more than last year’s approved $16 million budget.
About $7.7 million of the budget is covered by different grants, taxes and student fees and another $3.4 million is slotted as carrying over from last year’s budget. The mill levy would cover the remaining $15 million, said Anne Larsen, chief financial officer and vice president of the district.
The 2.83 mills the district expects to tax equates to about 65% of its revenue, along with 9%, or $2.1 million, coming from the half-mill BOCHES taxes.
Campbell County’s 2023 assessed valuation has been estimated at about $5.3 billion, an increase from the $4.5 billion current value.
No state money
Since the district aims to tax less than four mills, it would not qualify for state funding, meaning all costs for employee health care and some retirement costs fall to the new district. The district also will have to front its own major maintenance money, which includes more than $285,000 in maintenance this summer, Larsen said.
She estimated the district will cover about $7.9 million the state would typically reimburse.
Before the 2021 vote that created Gillette Community College District, estimates for the annual budget ranged from $15 million to $16 million while assessing two to three mills. The $10 million increase is credited to a variety of start-up costs, building up reserves needed for accreditation, taking over building costs from Sheridan and inflation.
“I think from the total budget perspective, this is accurate,” Chairman Robert Palmer said. “We may have been somewhat conservative in what the approach might be (in 2021), but this is accurate and still within the range of the projected mill levy.”
At this point, Larsen and Palmer said the budget reflects what they’d expect to see in upcoming years.
“I think this is pretty much everything,” Larsen said. “It will continue to grow with programs, but it’ll be more gradual and methodical. This year it increased by the $10 million, almost a third bigger, because we added so many faculty and programs.”
Trustee Alison Ochs Gee added that it’s a year’s worth of running a complete college rather than the current budget that included 96 employees and limited costs.
The most sizable costs in the 2023-24 budget are:
- Academics: $5 million
- Facilities: $4.6 million
- Technology: $3.7 million
- Administration: $3 million
- Athletics: $2.3 million
Administration and facilities both include $1 million that will be put aside as reserves, along with $50,000 that are earmarked for accreditation fees. Although Larsen said technology costs may drop in the next few years after one-time costs are complete, it’s uncertain whether the district will carry over the millions it was able to this year.
The $3.4 million was made up of more than $1 million Sheridan paid in overhead costs and maintenance, along with putting off the hiring of certain positions due to uncertainty in cash flow from mineral production taxes.
In December, Campbell County Commissioners approved an agreement to loan the district about $10 million after a change in statute curbed payments the district expected from the mill levy, due to a change in how monthly ad valorem taxes are paid combined with the formation of the new district. Now that the district has a mill levy in place, it should receive payments on time going forward.
About 150 students are expected to come on campus this fall for athletics and the Energy City Voices. Freshman are now required to spend their first year in the dorms and food services will be back in High Plains Grill for students, commuters and locals.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District’s 2022-23 fiscal budget is $84.8 million, which included money for Sheridan, Gillette and Buffalo. Across the state, community college budgets range from $45 million in Rock Springs, $66 million in Casper and $110 million at Laramie County Community College.
A public budget hearing for those wanting to voice their comments or get more information on the budget begins at 5 p.m. June 20 in the Gillette College Tech Center board room.
At 11:30 a.m. June 21, trustees will meet for their regular board meeting where they will vote on the 2023-24 fiscal budget.
