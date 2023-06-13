DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MUSTANG MOTEL: No action was taken after a suspected domestic fight between a man and woman happened at the motel Monday night. An anonymous caller reported hearing a man and a woman yelling for several minutes, followed by the sound of three loud smacks. He then saw a white pickup truck drive away from the motel. Police found a 41-year-old who said she was upset and had been in an argument with her boyfriend, but would not give his name. She had several injuries to her neck, hand and a small cut on her lower lip. Officers found the woman had been involved in a prior incident with a 45-year-old man who they then contacted. He said the woman was upset and threw items, but denied any physical fighting between them. He also said she had no injuries when he left the motel, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
DRUGS
PROBATION AND PAROLE: Police arrested a 28-year-old woman on a three-day sanction Monday after about 0.25 grams of meth was found in her vehicle. Probation and parole staff called police to run a drug dog near a parked 2019 Volkswagen. The 28-year-old was in the driver’s seat and had a 22-year-old man as a passenger. A residence on Sierra Circle was searched after the drugs were found, but nothing was found during that search, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
800 BLOCK EAST LARAMIE STREET: A 24-year-old man is suspected of breaking a window of a home Monday. A 25-year-old woman said the man had been pounding on her door not long before someone threw something at the window, breaking it. The damage is estimated at $700 and the investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
TASSEL AVENUE: A 69-year-old man reported damage to the rear driver’s side window of his 2001 Dodge truck Monday. He last saw the window undamaged at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The window didn’t appear to be broken by a projectile, the doors were locked and there was no other damage. There are no suspects or leads and the investigation continues, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
800 BLOCK EAST WARLOW DRIVE: A 29-year-old city worker found damage to the grass field where the carnival had been set up. The damage appeared to be from vehicle’s driving over it and a report was taken for documentation, Wasson said.
WALMART: A scratch along the entire driver’s side door of a 1997 Honda was found while parked in the Walmart parking lot Monday. A 33-year-old man reported the incident. Damage was under $1,000 and there are no suspects, Wasson said.
THEFT
3800 WIGWAM BOULEVARD: A 35-year-old man reported seven battery cells and one scrap rim stolen Monday. The value of the missing items is $200 and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
TOBACCO VIOLATION
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Three teens were ticketed Monday after a cloud of smoke was seen floating above a group they were in. Six were escorted from the gymnasium and a vaping device was found with them. A 16-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were ticketed for having a tobacco product, Wasson said.
