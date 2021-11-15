A 66-year-old man told Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday that a 58-year-old woman stole his cat, named “Dog.”
He reported the large dirty-white colored cat stolen on Sunday and told deputies that the suspect sent him a text message saying he would be “sad and missing something,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
