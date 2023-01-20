Forms are now available for anyone to nominate who they believe to be the Campbell County School District teacher or support staff of the year for 2023-24.
For teachers, the nominee must be a state certified teacher in an accredited or state-approved school for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The instructor must plan on teaching for the upcoming school year. Whoever wins receives $1,000 and a nomination for the state teacher of the year.
