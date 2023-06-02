About 30 minutes into rehearsing detailed portions of musical melodies, Haydn Steele had an idea.
“You wanna run up on the stage and dance with me?” she asked, turning to her on-stage boyfriend.
“I’ll go up on the stage and dance with you right now,” Drake Schillinger replied, taking off through a hallway to make his way onto the lit stage.
“Oh, we’re doing it?” Steele said laughing as she jumped up from her seat and followed close behind.
The two were soon rocking it on the platform with precise footwork to the toe-tapping tunes streaming from a speaker near the front. The pair, faux boyfriend and girlfriend in the upcoming musical directed by Mandi Steele, had executed perfectly what the show's essence is all about.
It was their energy, enthusiasm and need to dance that took them to the stage filled with old school rock and roll, the centerpiece of “A-Wop Bop A-Loo Bop” that opens for audiences this weekend. It’s that same energy seen depicted in the show, set in the late 1950s, when rock 'n' roll is taking over the airwaves by storm.
When the local radio station cancels the popular genre, it’s the youthful cast that takes a stand for what they love.
Fulfilling their dreams
Steele describes the show as a mix between a few classic favorites.
“I like to say it’s the perfect combination between ‘Grease,’ ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Footloose,’” she said. “It’s the time period of ‘Grease’ and ‘Hairspray’ and then in ‘Footloose’ dancing is banned instead of rock 'n' roll.”
While her character Judy Marone fights for her dream of winning the dance competition, Gary Jones and Ruby Lester are competing to become rock and roll legends. Desirae Sanchez and Kylan Shearer depict the up-and-coming rival rockers who are also weighing a budding romance.
“Rock 'n' roll was just the new big thing,” Shearer said. “All the teenagers were out, so when they’re shutting (rock) down, it didn’t affect the adults as much as the teenagers because it was meant for the teens.”
His character focuses on building a boy band that rivals the timid Ruby who is working to find her voice. Throughout Ruby’s journey, the audience also will meet the enthusiastic Ms. Possibilities and Ruby’s accepting father, Chester Lester.
The jukebox show will feature the voices of the entire cast, sometimes beautifying nonsensical rock phrases, as the audience takes a trip back to the '50s. The costumes also represent the era with poodle skirts and dresses coming out of the wazoo by costume designer Channie Shearer. Along with the script and songs, the 65-member cast will perform rock 'n' roll lines while dancing to the choreography created by Michelle English.
In total, English said there are about 18 dances with three showcasing the entire group.
The annual spring musical by Steele Music Studio Productions worked in partnership with Cam-plex this year to bring the show to the bigger stage, which has been fun for everyone to experience. Schillinger said the musical also gives him and others the chance to perfect their talents, while sharing their efforts with the audience as something they can sit back and enjoy.
“Really, we get to do what we love and dance,” he said.
At the end of the day, that’s the part that counts and that’s what the cast shows the teens in the '50s were fighting for.
