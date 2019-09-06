The Gillette Animal Shelter is hosting a Paws and Claws Pet Fest Trade Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 950 W. Warlow Drive.
Attendees can ask questions and learn about resources that are available at the shelter. The trade show also will feature veterinarians, groomers, trainers and rescues in the area.
