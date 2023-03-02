Gun Club Fun Day
Buy Now

Kids get an archery lesson Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, during a family fun day at the Gillette Gun Club in Gillette. The event, put on by the Wyoming Sportsman’s Group featured a host of events including rifle shooting, archery, educational booths and a demonstration by world class clay pigeon shooter Allen Treadwell.

 News Record File Photo

The Wyoming Sportsman’s Group hosts its annual banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Wyoming Center.

The organization supports conservation projects and outdoor sportsmanship in northeast Wyoming.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.