The state’s department of education is gathering input on the 2023 math and science standards.
All collected information will be passed on to the State Board of Education for use as it works toward reducing the number of standards teachers have to meet. So far, the state board has received input from school districts across the state and a Curriculum Directors’ Advisory Committee reviewed the work of the committee auditing the standards.
