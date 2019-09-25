Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cars and people make their way down Fourth Street on Tuesday evening. The Gillette City Council is considering an ordinance that would make parking along certain streets illegal from Nov. 1 to March 31 to keep them clear for snow removal. Fourth Street from 4J Road to Gillette Avenue is one of four stretches of roadway in the proposal.
A proposed city ordinance to restrict parking on certain streets during the winter is a knee-jerk reaction to an unusually harsh winter, said some residents who voiced concerns about a proposed City Council ordinance Tuesday night.
The message from residents who would be affected by the ordinance was that what the city has been doing for the last three decades has worked well and shouldn’t be changed.
