There will be no Drive and Drop this year, even though the event has been widely used in the past. The city has canceled it because of budget concerns. In this 2017 photo, Logan Giesser drags a board to a dumpster as his cousin Rex Mandarich and Kieffer sanitation worker Jeff Matticks help unload Laura Geisser's truck at the Sage Valley Junior High School.
Kassidy Willbanks finds space to toss a chair in the household trash bin during the Drive and Drop at Sage Valley Junior High in 2018. The popular spring cleaning event put on by the city has been discontinued.
The Coal Country Trash-a-thon Community Cleanup is returning this year, but the the city of Gillette's other cleanup event, Drive and Drop, will not because of budgetary concerns.
The Drive and Drop Community Clean-up program, an annual cleanup event that has been widely used by city residents, has been canceled. The cancellation will save the city about $80,000, which it typically spends using Optional 1% Sales Tax money. In 2019, the costs exceeded $100,000.
