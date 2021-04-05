The Coal Country Trash-a-thon Community Cleanup is returning this year, but the the city of Gillette's other cleanup event, Drive and Drop, will not because of budgetary concerns.

The Drive and Drop Community Clean-up program, an annual cleanup event that has been widely used by city residents, has been canceled. The cancellation  will save the city about $80,000, which it typically spends using Optional 1% Sales Tax money. In 2019, the costs exceeded $100,000.

